Harmonic Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

HLIT opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

