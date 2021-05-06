Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.88

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 8229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

