Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

