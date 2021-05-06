Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $120.00 at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

HAS opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

