Hashgard Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $125,670.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

