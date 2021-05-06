Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

