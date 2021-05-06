Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.