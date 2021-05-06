HC Wainwright Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $225.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,329,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

