HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $222.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $208.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

