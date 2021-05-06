HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $69.84 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.