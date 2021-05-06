Head-To-Head Comparison: Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) & Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Experian pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Keppel and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel -2.26% 3.97% 1.43% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Keppel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel and Experian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel $5.56 billion 1.29 $518.35 million N/A N/A Experian $5.18 billion 6.86 $675.00 million $1.02 37.96

Experian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keppel.

Risk and Volatility

Keppel has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Keppel and Experian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A Experian 0 2 9 0 2.82

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the provision of offshore and marine-related, as well as self-elevating platforms owning and leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; ship owning business; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with crew; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management business; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of residential properties; procurement of equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; development of district heating and cooling systems; power generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; distribution of IT products and retail sale of telecommunication products; and provision of fixed and other telecommunications services. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and warehousing, data center, and travel agency; and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

