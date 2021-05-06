Head to Head Contrast: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64% Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52%

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 18.39 $121.66 million $4.98 30.58 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.20 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.23

EastGroup Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 6 1 0 2.14 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $141.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

