Head-To-Head Contrast: The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) versus Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and Napco Security Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.07 $8.52 million $0.56 59.88

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Coretec Group and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -220.69% -110.91% Napco Security Technologies 7.74% 11.96% 9.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats The Coretec Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The Coretec Group Inc. is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

