Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
