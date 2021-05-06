HEIDI Market Cap Achieves $625.33 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded down 38% against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $625.33 and approximately $13.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

