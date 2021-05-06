HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €1.90 ($2.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €67.28 ($79.15). The company had a trading volume of 672,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.24. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

