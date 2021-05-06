HelloGold Hits Market Capitalization of $633,397.74 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $633,397.74 and $172.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

