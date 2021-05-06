Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.40 ($115.76).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €96.16 ($113.13) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

