Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.40 ($115.76).

FRA HEN3 traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €96.16 ($113.13). The company had a trading volume of 397,834 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

