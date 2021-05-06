Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Timothy Andrew Roberts Purchases 7,200 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Timothy Andrew Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 7,000 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,970 ($24,784.43).

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Thursday. Henry Boot PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £366.33 million and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

