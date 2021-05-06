Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 8726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

