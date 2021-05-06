Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.88, but opened at $47.09. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 54,584 shares traded.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

