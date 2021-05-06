Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,689. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

