Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

