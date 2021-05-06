Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Shares of HCCI opened at $29.79 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
