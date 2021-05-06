Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.79 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

