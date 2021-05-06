Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) EVP Cindy M. Huntley Sells 1,148 Shares of Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

