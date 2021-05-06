Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Heska worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Heska stock opened at $188.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

