Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

HI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 7,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,676. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

