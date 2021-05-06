Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $451,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.