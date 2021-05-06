Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $728,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

