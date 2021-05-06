Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 3,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 132.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

NYSE SPG opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.