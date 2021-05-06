Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,771 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 838,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $159.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

