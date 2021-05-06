Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

NYSE BA opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

