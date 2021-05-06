Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 518,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.65 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

