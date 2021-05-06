Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

HEP stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

