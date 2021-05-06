Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

