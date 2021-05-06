HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $694,335.79

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $694,335.79 and $270,373.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00083811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.18 or 0.00800732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00101332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.00 or 0.08958402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.