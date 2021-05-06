Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $36.89 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $125,842.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00275611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.99 or 0.01161777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00748047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.78 or 0.99805823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.