Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

