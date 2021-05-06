Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16, RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 355,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,528. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

