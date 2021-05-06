Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

