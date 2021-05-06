Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.