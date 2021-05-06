HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,458,000. American National Bank grew its position in HP by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 114,238 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.45 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

