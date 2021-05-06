Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $83.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 2214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.