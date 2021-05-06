Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.20. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $198.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

