HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $585.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.88.

HubSpot stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.16. 10,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,345. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day moving average of $424.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

