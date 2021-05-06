HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.237-1.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $492.88.

Shares of HUBS opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day moving average of $424.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

