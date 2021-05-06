Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.