Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.82 ($37.44).

ETR:BOSS opened at €39.95 ($47.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.70 and a 200 day moving average of €29.14. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

