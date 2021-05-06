Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.82 ($37.44).

ETR:BOSS opened at €39.95 ($47.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.70 and a 200 day moving average of €29.14. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

