Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

