Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.